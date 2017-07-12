TCU football coach Gary Patterson, shown during spring practices, will oversee a team that placed four players on the 2017 All-Big 12 preseason squad. Only Texas and Oklahoma had more honorees than TCU, with five players each.
TCU

July 12, 2017 10:59 AM

TCU ranks among leaders in Big 12 football honors

By Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

TCU landed four players on the 2017 Preseason All-Big 12 football team selected by media members and released Wednesday.

The list includes center Austin Schlottmann, kick returner KaVontae Turpin, linebacker Travin Howard and safety Nick Orr. Only Texas and Oklahoma, with five selections each, placed more players on the 29-member squad. Oklahoma State and Kansas State joined TCU by placing four players on the list, which included at least one representative from all 10 schools.

The Big 12 media preseason poll, detailing the projected finish for each league team during the 2017 season, will be released　Thursday. Big 12 football media days will be held Monday and Tuesday in Frisco.

TCU did not have a projected winner of a 2017 individual award. Those honors went to quarterback Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), offensive player of the year; defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong Jr. (Kansas), defensive player of the year; and quarterback Will Grier (West Virginia), newcomer of the year. Grier is a transfer from Florida who posted a 6-0 record as the Gators’ starter during the 2015 season.

Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch

