TCU’s Skoug rated No. 2 college catcher in Major League draft

TCU junior Evan Skoug is the second-rated college catcher in a ranking of 200 prospects for the Major League draft.
Baseball America published the list Monday, putting Skoug at No. 74 overall on the list of draft-eligible players and also ranking three TCU recruits.
Riley Adams of San Diego is four spots ahead of Skoug, making them the top two of 11 college catchers ranked. The others are high school catchers, including two who appear at Nos. 46 and 50.
The Major League draft is scheduled June 12-14.
“Sure, we’d love to have him back next year, but more than likely, we’re looking at the tail end of an awesome TCU career,” Horned Frogs coach Jim Schlossnagle said of Skoug, who homered three times and drove in six runs during a weekend sweep of Texas at Lupton Stadium. “We’re really going to miss him.”
Evan Skoug ranks second in the Big 12 with a career-high 12 this season and leads TCU with 43 runs batted in.
Three high school players with commitments to TCU appear on the list — shortstop Tyler Freeman of Cucamonga, Calif., at No. 91; third baseman Jacob Gonzalez of Scottsdale, Ariz., at No. 123; and shortstop Adam Oviedo of Alvarado at No. 181.
Three years ago, Skoug was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 34th round but opted for TCU.
Two years ago, first baseman Luken Baker told Major League teams not to draft him because he planned to honor his commitment to TCU.
Last year, pitcher Nick Lodolo was the highest-drafted player (No. 41 to the Pittsburgh Pirates) not to sign a pro contract, enrolling instead at TCU.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments