Former TCU star joins BIG3 basketball

Lee Nailon, a former TCU men’s basketball standout who holds the school record for most points in a season, will be among 70 players participating in next month’s inaugural BIG3 Tournament, a 3-on-3 competition involving former NBA players.
The event begins June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. All games will be televised on Fox and FS1, with the BIG3 coming to American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 30.
Nailon, who played at TCU from 1997-99, will participate on the Tri-State team coached by NBA legend Julius Erving. Other members of the squad include Jermaine O’Neal, Bonzi Wells, Xavier Silas and Mike James.
The league has an eight-week regular season, followed by a two-week playoff stretch. Nailon scored a school-record 796 points for the Horned Frogs during the 1997-98 season. His 53-point outing against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 12, 1997 remains the most in any game by a TCU player.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
