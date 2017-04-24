TCU rises in three college baseball polls, taking Tech’s spots

As their Big 12 showdown nears, TCU took over the spots occupied last week by Texas Tech in three major college baseball polls released Monday.
The Horned Frogs, who won a series against Baylor, moved up to No. 4 in the Baseball America rankings, No. 5 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll and No. 5 on the D1Baseball.com list.
Those were the rankings held last week by Tech, which dropped a home series against Oklahoma State.
But the Red Raiders remain in the top 10 of each poll, making this week’s series against TCU in Lubbock a matchup of two of the country’s top-ranked teams.
In RPI, both teams are also Top 10. TCU held at No. 10, and Tech held at No. 4.
The Frogs have a two-game lead on Tech and West Virginia in the Big 12. While the Frogs and Raiders tangle, West Virginia is hosting Oklahoma in a three-game series starting Friday. Kansas, a game behind the second-place tie, has a home series against Baylor.
