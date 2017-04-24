TCU’s Janczak likely missing next two series with shoulder strain

TCU has diagnosed a shoulder strain for starting pitcher Jared Janczak, who sat out last weekend’s series against Baylor and will miss a road series against Texas Tech series starting Friday and likely the home series against Texas the following weekend.
Horned Frogs coach Jim Schlossnagle said Monday that Janczak could start playing catch in 10 days, although the severity of the strain is still being evaluated.
That kind of timetable gives Janczak a chance to return in time for a series at Oklahoma starting May 12, but no target date is set for a return for the Frogs’ No. 1 starter. He last pitched April 14 at West Virginia but had his shortest outing, giving up four runs in 4.2 innings.
The sophomore right-hander from Belton is undefeated with a 6-0 record and 2.25 earned run average. He ranks second in the Big 12 in opponent batting average against at .161 and fifth in the country in fewest hits per nine innings, 4.95.
