April 21, 2017 11:55 AM

TCU sits No. 1 starter Janczak because of shoulder soreness

By Carlos Mendez

TCU will be without No. 1 starter Jared Janczak for two weeks or more because of shoulder soreness, coach Jim Schlossnagle said Friday as the first-place Horned Frogs prepared to start a Big 12 series against Baylor.

The Frogs will use normal Saturday starter Nick Lodolo in Janczak’s place on Friday at Lupton Stadium, then use Mitchell Traver on Saturday and Brian Howard on Sunday.

Schlossnagle said the team is still evaluating the seriousness of the injury to Janczak.

“Going through a round of tests. Out for a few weeks,” Schlossnagle said.

Janczak, a sophomore right-hander, leads the Horned Frogs in victories at 6-0 and is fourth in the Big 12 in earned-run average at 2.10. He ranks eighth in the nation in fewest hits per nine innings, 4.95.

He had made every start this season and took a no-hitter into the ninth inning of a game against Kansas on March 18. He threw nine shutout innings at Kansas State on March 31.

But in his last start, he gave up four runs in 4.2 innings, his shortest outing of the season. He leads the Frogs in innings with 60.

TCU (28-7, 9-3) holds a one-game lead in the Big 12 against two teams, West Virginia and Texas Tech.

No. 6 TCU vs. Baylor

6:30 Friday, 3 Saturday (FSSW), 1 Sunday

