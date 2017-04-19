TCU

April 19, 2017 8:00 PM

TCU gets commitment from McWilliam, a 6-11 center from New Zealand

By Jimmy Burch

TCU landed an upsized newcomer to its men’s basketball program for the 2018 class Wednesday when Angus McWilliam, a 6-foot-11 center from New Zealand, announced his commitment to play for the Horned Frogs.

McWilliam posted the information on his Twitter account, @angus_mcwilliam. He wrote: “After careful thought, consideration and prayer alongside my family, I have decided to further my basketball and education at Texas Christian University. #GoFrogs.”

The photo on his account shows him standing outside Schollmaier Arena wearing a jersey emblazoned with the words “New Zealand” on it. McWilliam is TCU’s second commitment for the 2018 class. McWilliam is a member of the New Zealand national team in his age group.

Point guard Kendric Davis, from Houston, committed last June. Both players are expected to enroll for the 2018-19 school year.

Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch

