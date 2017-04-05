DL Aaron Curry looking for a knockout performance at TCU’s Pro Day

A little known fact about TCU linebacker and former Keller Fossil Ridge standout Aaron Curry, is that if a playing career in the NFL doesn’t work out, you might see him headlining a heavyweight fight in Las Vegas someday.
“I don’t know if they’re ready for these hands though,” Curry said. “I love boxing and I’m hoping to make it out to the Canelo-Chavez fight.”
In between that and boxing workouts at Faith, Hope and Gloves gym, Curry is looking for a knockout performance at TCU’s Pro Day on Friday that will give NFL scouts the confidence that he’s a heavyweight defensive tackle. The NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
Curry has been working with a group of professional prospects at APEC in Fort Worth toward the goal of improving his stock and potential draft position.
The workouts aren’t just another must do for the football life, but for a player that started his career at Nebraska, it’s serious business.
“The biggest thing I’ve noticed is that little things that I kind of glazed over in college are things that I’m learning here that the NFL scouts look for,” Curry said. “And it’s building blocks, it’s things that help create better explosiveness and better lateral movement.”
Curry said while the drills are somewhat similar to things he did at TCU, the lesson about what those drills are used for is starting to hit home.
Thinking more about the subtle changes in positioning and containment are just as important as pass rushing, he said.
“Most of the improvement for me is in the technique,” Curry said. “My position coach at APEC works with me on what the NFL is looking for.
“That’s different from college because we were always working on what we needed as a team. But now it’s more in-depth about how you play the position learning how to take and react to what the offensive lineman is going to give you.”
Curry started eight games at TCU as a junior, recording 41 tackles with three sacks and 4 tackles for loss. Last season as a senior, he had 55 tackles with 5.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
Working from the interior though, Curry’s will need to use brute strength and have the ability to hold ground and make a push at the line of scrimmage.
For that, he's steadfast in his belief and off-season approach that he can be an impact player at the next level.
“I learned a lot at TCU, but here, it’s stuff that I probably didn’t pay enough attention to in college,” he said. “It’s coming back around, so I’m glad I’m paying attention now and not putting it off.
“As for what I bring as a defensive tackle to a NFL roster, I think I bring quickness and a high motor. I’ve got a working attitude that if it isn’t right, I’m a coachable guy and I can take any criticism and work to fix it.”
His former high school coach Tony Baccarini agreed.
“As far as bets go, my money’s on Aaron Curry making an NFL roster,” Baccarini said. “As an 8th grader he was a running back and when he got here, he played linebacker for us before moving to the defensive line.
“The jump between his junior and senior year was astounding. He was hard to block and wreaked havoc in there. But he’s a high-character young man and no doubt a tremendous teammate.”
