TCU hands MVP award to Kyle Hicks, first back to win it since LT

Running back Kyle Hicks won the team MVP award at the TCU football banquet, the first Horned Frogs running back to be so honored since LaDainian Tomlinson’s back-to-back awards in 1999 and 2000, the school announced Monday.
Hicks led TCU in rushing and receptions, a first for a TCU running back since Basil Mitchell in 1996. Hicks’ 1,042 rushing yards included a career-high 192 yards in a win at Baylor, and his 47 catches were the most by a TCU running back since John Oglesby caught the same number in 1993.
Linebacker Travin Howard earned the defensive MVP award after leading the Big 12 in tackles. His 130 stops tied for ninth-most in the country, and it gave him back-to-back 100-tackle seasons. The last TCU defender to do that was Martin Patterson in 2003 and 2004.
KaVontae Turpin won the special teams MVP award, and the Davey O’Brien “Fightin’est Frog” award went to sack leader Josh Carraway.
Here is the list of award winners from the program Saturday night at TCU:
Defensive Scout Team Most Valuable Player: Ben Banogu (McKinney)
Offensive Scout Team Most Valuable Player: Nate Guyton (Atlanta, Ga.)
Davey O'Brien “Fightin'est Frog” Award: Josh Carraway (Flower Mound) and Patrick Morris (Denton)
Grassy Hinton Most Conscientious Award: Austin Schlottmann (Brenham)
Y.Q. McCammon Outstanding Squadman: Nate Guyton (Atlanta, Ga.)
Abe Martin Leadership Award: Josh Carraway (Flower Mound)
Ralph Lowe Sportsmanship Award: Ty Summers (San Antonio)
G. Malcolm Louden Academic Achievement Award: Patrick Morris (Denton)
Special Teams Most Valuable Player: KaVontae Turpin (Monroe, La.)
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Travin Howard (Longview)
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Kyle Hicks (Arlington)
Dan Rogers Most Valuable Player: Kyle Hicks (Arlington)
