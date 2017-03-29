TCU’s Herrion could be key to NIT prep for Georgia Tech

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon is hoping the presence of special assistant Tom Herrion on the Horned Frogs’ staff will be a difference-maker in preparing for Thursday’s NIT championship game against Georgia Tech in Madison Square Garden (7 p.m., EPSN).
Herrion, a former Dixon assistant at Pittsburgh (2007-2010), is in his first season at TCU after spending the last two seasons on the staff at Georgia Tech (2014-16). Herrion recruited some of the players on the Yellow Jackets’ roster and has provided Dixon some insights about 6-foot-10 center Ben Lammers, a junior from San Antonio who has averaged 14.2 points and 9.4 rebounds this season.
Georgia Tech (21-15) also played in last year’s NIT but lost in the third round to San Diego State.
In his role at TCU, Herrion breaks down lots of video footage for scouting reports. He’s also overseen men’s basketball programs as the head coach at College of Charleston (2002-2006) and Marshall (2010-2014).
“He told me how good this kid was. We had recruited him back when I was at Pitt,” Dixon said of Lammers. “Tom is one of my best friends in coaching and … was a big part of Georgia Tech having a great year last year. He watches a lot of film with his position and he can do a lot of different things. He brings a lot of knowledge.”
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
