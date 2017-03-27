Frogs’ leadoff hitter earns Big 12 player award after OSU series

TCU right fielder Austen Wade earned the player of the week award in the Big 12 after hitting .455 and throwing out two runners at the plate in a sweep of Oklahoma State, the conference announced Monday.
Wade, a junior from Midland, also doubled twice, drew three walks, stole two bases and drove in two runs out of the leadoff spot during the three-game series. His throws from the outfield were part of two relays to throw out a runner, one in the opening game and another in the second game, cutting down the go-ahead run.
#Big12BSB: @TCU_Baseball's Austen Wade posted a .455 batting average and .571 OBP to earn Player of the Week recognition. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/HGoJ0BcIMx— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 27, 2017
Wade, who tied the TCU record with 57 walks last season, ranks third in the Big 12 with nine stolen bases and is tied for sixth with 17 walks. He leads the Horned Frogs in total bases and is second in hitting, slugging and runs scored.
“The last two or three weeks, I haven’t seen the hits fall, really, but I’m happy with how my at-bats go,” he said after Saturday’s Game 2 victory against Oklahoma State. “I try to put myself in the best counts I possibly can. From the very first pitch of the game, I’m trying to have that edge, saying we’ve got to be in attack mode. It’s my job to kick-start this team. That’s just what I’m trying to do.”
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments