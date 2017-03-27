Schlossnagle: TCU closer Feltman starting to shine with more work

TCU closer Durbin Feltman saved two games with two scoreless innings in the series sweep of Oklahoma State, his first time to make multiple appearances in a series this season, and coach Jim Schlossnagle is eager to get the sophomore more work.
“He’s been having success, but his stuff hasn’t been the same,” Schlossnagle said. “His command hasn’t been as good to start the season, but it’s really coming on because we’re pitching him more.”
Feltman is 15-for-15 in save opportunities at TCU, including six-for-six this season. He’s won two games in relief.
Through 10 appearances this year, Feltman is 2-0 with an 0.84 earned-run average. He’s allowed seven hits and four walks, compared to five hits and two walks through nine appearances at this time last year.
TCU remained No. 3 in the Baseball America rankings and No. 4 in D1Baseball.com following a home sweep of Oklahoma State.
“In college baseball, you only play four games a week. If your closer doesn’t play in a weekend, that’s not good,” Schlossnagle said. “When we finished the Irvine series, I said this guy’s got to pitch more, whether it be in a sim game or it be in the games. To get better at pitching, you’ve got to practice pitching.”
Feltman shares the league lead for saves with Jordan Floyd of Kansas State, Troy Montemayor of Baylor and JB Olson of Oklahoma.
Last weekend’s sweep kicked of a stretch of eight games in 11 days for TCU. The Horned Frogs host UT Rio Grande Valley in a two-game midweek set starting Tuesday.
