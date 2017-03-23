TCU’s Fisher has wrist surgery, to resume drills in six weeks

Surgery to repair the broken left wrist of TCU point guard Jaylen Fisher went well, men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon said Thursday, with the freshman expected to resume basketball-related drills in six weeks and return to full-speed workouts in three months.
Fisher, the highest-rated recruit in program history, broke his wrist March 15 during a 66-59 victory over Fresno State in the team’s NIT opener but continued playing after the injury occurred. X-rays taken the next day revealed a crack in the bone and Fisher was shut down for the remainder of the season.
TCU has followed up with victories over Iowa and Richmond to reach the NIT semifinals in New York, where the Horned Frogs (22-15) will play Central Florida (24-11) in Tuesday’s matchup in Madison Square Garden.
Dixon said Fisher, rated as ESPN’s No. 34 high school player in the country last season, is on pace to be able to play in TCU’s international trip scheduled this summer. Fisher averaged 9.9 points per game and led all Big 12 freshmen in assists this season (140), earning honorable mention honors from league coaches on the All-Big 12 team.
“In 12 weeks, we’re told he can play. It’s six weeks until he can do some ball-handling and shooting drills,” Dixon said. “As we talked about it, it kind of works with our schedule this summer. We’ll probably have July practices, then we’ll get after it a little bit more after that. As far as what we’ll do going forward, he’s going to be right on pace.”
In terms of players who will participate in New York, Dixon said guard Alex Robinson (sore quadriceps) sat out Thursday’s practice for precautionary reasons but will play in Tuesday’s contest in New York.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Comments