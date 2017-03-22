TCU’s Brodziansky honored by NABC coaches

TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky, who had a team-high 20 points in Tuesday’s 86-68 rout of Richmond that clinched a berth for the Horned Frogs in next week’s NIT semifinals in New York, was selected Wednesday as one of 10 players on the NABC All-District 8 team.
The squad, selected annually by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, is comprised of players who compete for Big 12 schools. Brodziansky, a junior from Prievidza, Slovakia, has averaged a team-high 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game for the Horned Frogs (22-15) on their journey to next week’s NIT semifinals in Madison Square Garden. His 80 blocked shots are the second-most in any season in school history.
Brodziansky, a second-team selection, was joined on Wednesday’s All-District 8 team by Iowa State’s Monte Morris, Kansas’ Frank Mason, Baylor’s Johnathan Motley, Kansas’ Josh Jackson, Oklahoma State’s Jeffrey Carroll, West Virginia’s Jevon Carter, Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans, Texas’ Jarrett Allen and Iowa State’s Deonte Burton.
Although postseason honors are nice, Brodziansky is more excited by the trip to New York.
“We wanted to go to New York. We’ve taken the challenge and tried to go hard to win every game,” Brodziansky said. “That’s been our goal.”
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Comments