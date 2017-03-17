TCU’s Williams: Frogs’ season turned at Big 12 tournament

By getting defensive during the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament, TCU (20-15) rediscovered its stride and re-energized its season. Guard Kenrich Williams cited the Horned Frogs’ trip to the tournament semifinals in Kansas City, Mo., which included an 85-82 upset of top-ranked Kansas, as a season-turning experience for TCU.
The Frogs headed to Kansas City, Mo. riding a seven-game losing streak but have been 3-1 in their last four games. TCU meets Iowa (19-14) in Sunday’s second-round NIT matchup in Iowa City, Iowa (4 p.m., ESPN2).
“We wanted to go into the Big 12 (tournament) and win games. We just told each other, ‘We’re going to go out and play our hardest and put defense first.’” Williams said. “From then on, we’ve learned that if we play defense, we’ll be successful.”
