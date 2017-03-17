TCU

March 17, 2017 3:33 PM

TCU football adds Washington State graduate transfer long snapper

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

TCU football has added a long snapper as a graduate transfer, according to social media posts.

Lucas Gravelle sent out a video on his Twitter account Friday saying he has accepted a scholarship to join the Horned Frogs. Here is his TCU bio.

He will compete for the opening left by Matt Boggs.

TCU begins its second week of spring practice next week. The spring game is scheduled April 8.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

TCU

