TCU football adds Washington State graduate transfer long snapper

TCU football has added a long snapper as a graduate transfer, according to social media posts.
Lucas Gravelle sent out a video on his Twitter account Friday saying he has accepted a scholarship to join the Horned Frogs. Here is his TCU bio.
He will compete for the opening left by Matt Boggs.
TCU begins its second week of spring practice next week. The spring game is scheduled April 8.
I am extremely excited to announce that I have accepted a full scholarship to TCU! @TCUFootball @TCUonScout pic.twitter.com/PgRPrOdxkz— Lucas Gravelle (LS) (@LucasGAthlete) March 17, 2017
