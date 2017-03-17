TCU’s Baker to become ninth Frog to play for college Team USA

0:50 TCU's Williams in impact of Big 12 tourney success Pause

2:37 Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford on his injury, free agent departures and Tony Romo

3:54 Noel preapres to play the Sixers tonight

1:09 TCU's Schlossnagle on Dalton Horton vs DBU: 'Big, big sign for us'

0:36 TCU's Washburn: NIT win huge for seniors

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

1:01 TCU's Dixon breaks down Iowa

2:14 St Patrick's Day parade 2017: Scenes from Greenville