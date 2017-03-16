TCU’s Parrish extends record in gritty win over Fresno State

TCU’s ability to extend its season to the second round of the NIT allows guard Brandon Parrish, a senior from Arlington Seguin, to extend his school record for games played in a Horned Frogs’ uniform. He’ll hit No. 133 in Sunday’s matchup at Iowa and hopes he’s far from finished as the Frogs (20-15) seek to reach the NIT semifinals in New York later this month.
“I wish I could play until my hair gets gray,” said Parrish, who contributed 6 points and 2 assists during Wednesday’s 66-59 victory over Fresno State. “It’s crazy. It’s been a blessing to take the record for most games played ... It lets me know I’m capable of anything.”
In addition to his contributions in the scoring department, Parrish also drew a charging foul on Fresno State’s Jaron Hopkins with 14:28 remaining that nullified a Hopkins basket with TCU protecting a 39-35 lead. TCU coach Jamie Dixon pointed to that play, and others like it, as critical in extending the team’s season.
“I really liked our effort, all the times we were on the floor and the number of charges we took,” Dixon said. “I thought we showed great energy. We responded in a great way.”
