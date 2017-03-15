TCU blisters Fresno State in NIT, reaches 20 wins, advances to Iowa

TCU’s turnaround men’s basketball season under first-year coach Jamie Dixon crossed a new threshold Wednesday in Schollmaier Arena.
The Horned Frogs knocked off Fresno State, 66-59, in their opening game of the NIT to become the school’s first team in 12 seasons to post a 20-win season. The Frogs (20-15) also became the first team since 2005 to win an NIT contest by knocking off the Bulldogs (20-13) behind a balanced scoring attack led by Alex Robinson’s team-high 14 points.
With the victory, TCU will play its second-round NIT matchup at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Iowa, a winner Wednesday night over South Dakota.
TCU wasted no time in taking control of Wednesday’s contest, holding the Bulldogs without a field goal for the first 4:45 while stepping out to a quick 13-4 lead. The Frogs eventually built a 12-point lead, then let it slip away briefly in the second half, before rallying to boost their record to 14-6 in home games before an announced crowd of 4,271.
For most of the first 30 minutes, TCU controlled the momentum and the scoreboard before Fresno State began finding the range from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs’ long-range jumpers eventually helped them build a brief lead, 43-42, before a thunderous dunk by TCU’s Kenrich Williams at the 11:26 mark quieted that surge. Williams posted his 15th double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Fresno mounted one more rally, getting the game tied at 47-47, before TCU went on a 13-2 run to take control of the contest. Guard Alex Robinson began the game-turning stretch with a layup at the 9:05 mark, then added a three-pointer moments later. A Williams layup, a Jaylen Fisher 3-pointer and another Robinson layup pushed the lead back to double-digits, 60-49, with 5:16remaining and the Frogs made the lead stand up the rest of the way.
TCU 66, FRESNO ST. 59
FRESNO ST. (20-13): B.Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Russo 3-5 3-6 9, J.Taylor 2-5 0-0 6, Hopkins 5-11 2-4 12, Watson 3-5 0-2 8, Edo 0-2 1-2 1, Carter 3-5 0-0 6, D.Taylor 3-7 4-5 13, Bittner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 10-19 59.
TCU (20-15): Miller 1-8 3-4 6, Brodziansky 2-4 0-2 5, K.Williams 4-6 4-4 13, Robinson 5-8 3-7 14, Fisher 2-9 3-6 9, Shepherd 1-3 0-0 2, Washburn 2-4 2-4 6, B.Parrish 2-6 1-2 6, Bane 2-3 0-0 5, M.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 16-29 66.
Halftime—TCU 30-25. 3-Point Goals—Fresno St. 7-15 (D.Taylor 3-4, Watson 2-2, J.Taylor 2-4, Hopkins 0-1, Russo 0-2, Bittner 0-2), TCU 8-20 (Fisher 2-6, K.Williams 1-1, Brodziansky 1-1, Bane 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Miller 1-3, B.Parrish 1-5). Fouled Out—Washburn, B.Williams. Rebounds—Fresno St. 27 (Hopkins 8), TCU 36 (K.Williams 10). Assists—Fresno St. 16 (Hopkins, Watson 4), TCU 12 (Robinson 5). Total Fouls—Fresno St. 25, TCU 21. A—4,271 (7,201).
