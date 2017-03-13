TCU wondering how spring break will impact NIT crowd

Although the TCU men’s basketball program experienced a 17.2 percent attendance spike for its home games this season under first-year coach Jamie Dixon, it remains unclear if the Horned Frogs will meet their season average (6,234) for Wednesday’s NIT opener against Fresno State in Schollmaier Arena (7 p.m., ESPN3).
The contest was set Sunday night and TCU students are on spring break this week.
“I’m going to hold out judgment,” Dixon said Monday when asked if he anticipated a rocking arena for the first-round matchup. “As far as our crowd, I think the NIT is always a challenge with the quick turnaround and how that plays out. There’s a lot of excitement for our program. They’re excited about the young guys that we’ve got coming back for next year. But it’s also spring break.”
Not only is TCU on break but multiple school districts in Tarrant County also are taking their spring breaks this week. TCU officials began online ticket sales Sunday night and TCU students will be given free tickets to the game. The Horned Frogs (19-15) have averaged 6,234 fans per game at Schollmaier Arena (capacity: 6,700), up from a 5,315 average last season.
