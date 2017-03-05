Josh Carraway’s 19 sacks at TCU make him a solid NFL prospect

Josh Carraway grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan, but the TCU defensive end is a bigger Dallas Mavericks fan.
“We used to go to Mavs games all the time, so I’m a huge Dirk [Nowitzki] fan,” Carraway said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “If I ever get a chance to meet Dirk, I’ll probably act like a little girl.”
Carraway’s father, Glenn, was on the first basketball team at UT San Antonio. He averaged 2.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 40 games before leaving to play professionally in Mexico.
“He likes to pull his old newspapers from time to time and tell me about his skill set,” said Carraway, a graduate of Flower Mound Marcus High School.
Carraway gave up basketball when he was in the seventh grade.
“I wasn’t good enough to play basketball,” Carraway said. “So I just stuck to hitting people.”
Carraway became very good at that. He finished seventh in school history with 19 sacks.
“I’m just thankful and really blessed because a lot of great pass rushers have come through TCU,” Carraway said. “To be up there among those great guys is just an honor.”
Carraway measured 6-foot-3, weighed 242 pounds. He ran the 40 in 4.74, bench pressed the 225-pound bar 25 times and had a 29 1/2 -inch vertical. His 60-yard shuttle time of 11.71 was the fastest among all players at his position.
CBSsports.come rates him as the 16th-best prospect at his position and projects him as a fifth-round pick.
