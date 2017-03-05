Four TCU men’s basketball players earn Big 12 honors

Four TCU men’s basketball players were honored Sunday by Big 12 coaches in all-conference team voting.
Forward Vladimir Broziansky was named to the All-Defensive team and received second-team All-Big 12 honors. Guard Alex Robinson, a transfer from Texas A&M, was selected to the all-newcomers team. Guards Jaylen Fisher and Kenrich Williams earned honorable mention all-conference acclaim from league coaches.
The four-player collection of honorees marked the most in a single season during TCU’s five seasons as a Big 12 member. Until this season, the Horned Frogs’ lone honoree by league coaches had been guard Kyan Anderson, who earned honorable mention recognition in 2014 and 2015.
TCU (17-14, 6-12 in Big 12) set a school record for most victories in Big 12 play this season and will meet Oklahoma (11-19, 5-13) in Wednesday’s opening game of the conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
As a second-team selection to the All-Big 12 squad, Brodziansky received TCU’s highest postseason honor since Hank Thorns was a first-team selection to the All-Mountain West squad in 2012. Brodziansky, a junior, leads the team in scoring (13.8 avg.) and ranks third among Big 12 players in shooting percentage (57.8). He ranks second among league players in blocked shots (2.3 per game), a key factor in his presence on the five-member all-defensive team.
Robinson, a Mansfield Timberview product in his first season with TCU, has averaged 11.2 points and a team-high 5.5 assists per game while landing one of six spots on the all-newcomers team.
Williams, who missed last season with a knee injury, posted 13 double-doubles during the regular season. He averages 10.2 points and a team-high 9.4 rebounds per game. He was joined among the honorable mention honorees by Fisher, a freshman who averages 10.0 points per game and leads all Big 12 freshmen in assists at 4.3 per game.
In terms of the top Big 12 individual honorees, the recipients included Kansas guard Frank Mason (Player of the Year), West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (Defensive Player of the Year), Baylor guard Manu Lecomte (Newcomer of the Year), Kansas guard Josh Jackson (Freshman of the Year), West Virginia’s Tarik Phillip (Sixth Man Award) and Kansas coach Bill Self (Coach of the Year).
