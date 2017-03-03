Top-rated Frogs hammer No. 4 LSU in Houston opener

TCU countered with five runs in the second inning after No. 4 LSU scored four in the bottom of the first and the top-ranked Horned Frogs went on to a 9-6 victory Friday night in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic before a crowd of 17,145 at Minute Maid Park.
Catcher Evan Skoug led TCU’s 12-hit attack, going 4 for 5 with an RBI. Designated hitter Luken Baker was 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
In the top of the second, Austen Wade’s three-run home run scored Connor Wanhanen and Ryan Merrill. Baker followed in the inning with a two-run home run, scoring Skoug to give the Frogs a 6-4 lead.
That was the end of the night for LSU ace Alex Lange, a junior who came into the game 2-0 with an 0.82 ERA. Lange gave up five hits, three walks and six earned runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Cam Warner singled in Nolan Brown in the fifth to make it 7-4, and Skoug singled in Elliott Barzilli in the seventh.
Baker made it 9-4 in the top of the ninth when he advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error.
The Frogs (8-1) got on the board in the top of the first when Josh Watson doubled to score Barzilli
Brian Howard started on the mound for the Frogs and weathered the four-run first by LSU (8-2). He pitched five innings, giving up eight hits and four runs. Freshman Charles King provided a sparkling four innings of relief, allowing only two hits and two runs.
In the opening game, No. 20 Texas A&M (9-1) rolled to a 9-0 win over Texas Tech (9-2) behind the pitching of Brigham Hill.
Baylor (10-0) shut out No. 9 Mississippi 4-0 as Nick Lewis allowed two hits in seven innings.
TCU
150
011
001
— 9
12
1
LSU
400
000
002
— 6
10
2
Howard, King (6) and Skoug. Lange, Bain (2), Reynolds (6), Kiel (9) and Papierski. W—Howard (2-1). L—Lange (2-1). 2B—TCU: Baker (1); Watson (2). LSU: Freeman (3); Romero (1). HR—TCU: Wade (3); Baker (4). LOB—TCU 6; LSU 9. SB—TCU: Brown 2 (6), Merrill (3), Wanhanen (2). CS—TCU: Brown (1). E—TCU: Merrill (2); LSU: Papierski 2 (2). Time—3:40. A—17,145. RECORDS—No. 1 TCU 8-1; No. 4 LSU 8-2.
Shriners College Classic
No. 1 TCU vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, 7:05 p.m. Saturday (FS2)
No. 1 TCU vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 1:35 p.m. Sunday (FSSW Plus)
