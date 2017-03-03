TCU women ousted from Big 12 tourney as Texas Tech pulls away

The TCU women struggled on offense and fell to Texas Tech 76-58 in the first round of the Big 12 Championship at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday night.
TCU (12-18) shot just 32 percent and a season-low 13 percent (3 of 24) on 3-pointers. The Frogs shot just nine free throws.
Jordan Moore led the Frogs with 12 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double. Jada Butts added 10 points in her final game as a Horned Frog while freshman guard Amber Ramirez added 11. AJ Alix scored seven points but had nine assists.
Recee’ Caldwell led Texas Tech with 22 points, including 10 of 10 from the free throw line. Zuri Sanders added 13 points off the Texas Tech bench.
TCU cut a 14-point deficit to six, 50-44, on a Ramirez layup with 7:47 to go. From there, however, the Frogs missed their next six shots as Texas Tech built the lead to 55-44.
The Frogs would never get closer than seven points as Texas Tech would hit 17 free throws in the final four minutes of the game.
Oklahoma State 77, Kansas 72
In the second first-round game Friday, guard Diamna Omozee and 6-foot-4 center Kaylee Jensen each scored 21 points as the Cowgirls advanced to face second-seeded Texas in the quarterfinals Saturday.
TCU
14
11
13
20
—
58
Texas Tech
15
19
14
28
—
76
TCU (12-18)—Thompson 2-11 0-0 4, Butts 3-13 4-4 10, Moore 5-7 2-2 12, Alix 2-10 3-3 7, Ray 2-5 0-0 4, Okonkwo 3-6 0-0 8, Christian 0-0 0-0 0, Ramirez 5-17 0-0 11, Coleman 1-3 0-0 2, Akomolafe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-72 9-9 58.
Texas Tech (14-16)—Cook-Taylor 4-12 1-1 9, Caldwell 6-11 10-10 22, Brooks 3-8, 4-4 12, Terry 2-3 2-4 6, Guirantes 0-5 3-4 3, Bright 1-2 1-2 3, Brewer 1-2 0-0 2, Sanders 6-8 1-2 13, Olabode 2-6 1-2 6. Totals 25-57 23-30 76.
3-Point Goals—TCU 3-24 (Thompson 0-4, Butts 0-2, Alix 0-6, Ray 0-1, Okonkwo 2-4, Ramirez 1-6, Coleman 0-1), Texas Tech 3-17 (Caldwell 0-2, Brooks 2-5, Guirantes 0-4, Bright 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Olabode 1-4). Assists—TCU 11 (Alix 9), Texas Tech 12 (Caldwell 7). Fouled Out—TCU Thompson, Alix. Rebounds—TCU 39 (Moore 11), Texas Tech 46 (Cook-Taylor, Caldwell, Guirantes 7). Total Fouls—TCU 26, Texas Tech 15.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Kansas State vs. Iowa State 11 a.m.
Baylor vs. Texas Tech 1:30 p.m.
Texas vs. Oklahoma State 6 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia 8:30 p.m.
