TCU women upended in Lubbock by Texas Tech’s 4th-quarter charge

Texas Tech unleashed a 13-0 run to start the fourth quarter to break open a tight game and defeat TCU 79-64 in a Big 12 women’s basketball game Monday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.
Monday’s game served as a warmup of sorts as the teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Friday in Oklahoma City in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.
Jada Butts scored 15 points to lead the Horned Frogs (12-17, 4-14), who will enter the tournament as the No. 9 seed against the No. 8 Red Raiders (13-16, 5-13).
The winner of Friday’s game advances to face top-seeded Baylor (28-2, 17-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.
TCU, which committed 18 turnovers, led 34-31 at halftime and trailed 51-50 entering the fourth quarter before Tech’s scoring spree opened a 64-50 lead with 6:15 remaining.
The Horned Frogs shot only 37 percent for the game (22-of-59), including a 5-for-17 effort in the decisive fourth quarter.
TCU forward Amy Okonkwo scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds, and guard AJ Alix contributed 12 points and seven assists.
Larryn Brooks scored 21 to lead Texas Tech, while Ivonne CookTaylor added 20.
This report includes information from the TCU sports website.
TCU
13
21
16
14
—
64
Texas Tech
20
11
20
28
—
79
TCU (12-17)—Willie 1-1 0-0 2, Alix 4-14 2-2 12, Butts 4-12 6-10 15, Ray 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-7 0-0 3, Akomolafe 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Okonkwo 4-5 4-6 12, Moore 4-7 1-2 9, Rainey 1-1 0-0 2, Ramirez 3-10 0-0 9, Totals 22-59 13-20 64.
Texas Tech (13-16)—Terry 3-6 0-2 6, Brooks 5-8 9-9 21, Caldwell 5-11 2-3 14, Cook-Taylor 9-18 2-2 20, Guirantes 3-8 1-1 7, Brewer 1-5 0-2 2, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Bright 1-1 0-0 3, Olabode 1-2 3-4 6, Totals 28-60 17-23 79.
3-Point Goals—TCU 7-23 (Alix 2-6, Butts 1-3, Ray 0-1, Thompson 1-6, Coleman 0-1, Ramirez 3-6), Texas Tech 6-11 (Brooks 2-3, Caldwell 2-4, Guirantes 0-1, Bright 1-1, Olabode 1-2). Assists—TCU 14 (Alix 7), Texas Tech 10 (Caldwell 5). Fouled Out—TCU Alix, Ray, Rebounds—TCU 40 (Moore 7), Texas Tech 36 (Cook-Taylor 6). Total Fouls—TCU 25, Texas Tech 18. A—3,784.
