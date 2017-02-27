TCU’s Parrish approaching school record for games played

TCU guard Brandon Parrish, one of four seniors preparing to play his final home game for the Horned Frogs (17-12, 6-10 in Big 12) in Wednesday’s contest against Kansas State in Schollmaier Arena, is closing in on a school record as well.
Parrish, an Arlington Seguin graduate, will play in his 126th career game in a TCU uniform when the Frogs and Wildcats (17-12, 6-10) meet in Fort Worth in a contest with NCAA Tournament implications for both teams. The TCU school record for most games played is 129, held by Kyan Anderson (2011-15).
Parrish could break that mark if the Frogs, who close the regular season Saturday at Oklahoma, have an extended stay in the Big 12 conference tournament and the postseason.
“It’s definitely been a long ride. I feel like I’ve been in college for a while,” Parrish said before Monday’s practice. “But this year has definitely flown by. I’ve enjoyed all of it.”
Asked about the possibility of become the school’s career leader in games played, Parrish said: “It’s just a sweet blessing that, in an era of TCU basketball that has seen so many injuries, that I was one of the guys who could stay healthy through it all. It’s really a blessing. Just to see the program evolve in the way it has, it’s been a beautiful experience.”
