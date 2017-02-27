TCU’s Dixon hopeful for Miller’s return against Kansas State

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon said Monday that he remains hopeful but unclear about the availability of forward J.D. Miller, a starter who averages 7.8 points and 3.3 rebound per game, for Wednesday’s contest against Kansas State.
Miller missed Saturday’s 61-60 loss to No. 10 West Virginia because of a groin injury that flared up shortly before tipoff in Schollmaier Arena. Miller, who has been battling the ailment in recent days, practiced with the team Friday but struggled to walk Saturday when he awoke and alerted trainers.
As of Monday, Dixon said Miller has been taking treatment but has not returned to practice. Also absent at Monday’s workout was forward Karviar Shepherd (illness, foot). Dixon expressed optimism that both will play against K-State.
“I anticipate them both being able to play on Wednesday but wouldn’t know until then. We’ll see,” Dixon said.
The stakes will be high for Wednesday’s game between TCU (17-12, 6-10 in Big 12) and Kansas State (17-, 6-10), a pair of teams riding the bubble in hope of earning at-large invitations to the NCAA Tournament. The teams meet at 8 p.m. in Fort Worth. Dixon said Miller was “getting around better” Monday when he came in for treatment.
After Saturday’s contest, Dixon said Miller woke up before the game “and couldn’t move. It really caught us off guard, to be honest with you.”
