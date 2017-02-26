TCU women set for back-to-back games against Texas Tech

No matter what happens in TCU’s regular season finale Monday at Texas Tech, the two teams will meet again in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City.
All that’s left to be determined is seeding — the winner will be the No. 8 seed while the loser will be No. 9. TCU (12-16, 4-13 Big 12) and Texas Tech (12-16, 4-13) enter with identical records, with the Horned Frogs winning the first matchup in Fort Worth 76-62 on Feb. 8.
Jada Butts and AJ Alix combined for 43 points in the victory over Tech. It was Alix’s second in a string of four straight games with at least 20 points.
“We got Jada Terry in foul trouble early,” Butts said of the first matchup against the Lady Raiders. “We have to keep going at their post players. Our posts have to step up and it has to be a collective commitment to play defense and guard the paint while always knowing where Recee’ [Caldwell] is.”
Caldwell comes into the contest averaging 14 points per game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Lubbock.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
TCU women at Texas Tech
7 p.m. Monday
Comments