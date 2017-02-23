TCU’s Brodziansky, Williams receive All-Big 12 academic honors

TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky and guard Michael Williams were recognized Thursday as Academic All-Big 12 performers by the conference office.
Brodziansky, a junior majoring in psychology, was one of 17 first-team members. The honor requires a GPA of 3.2 or better.
Williams, a senior, earned second-team honors, given to players with a GPA between 3.0 and 3.19. Williams is majoring in supply and value chain management.
Brodziansky leads the Horned Frogs (17-11, 6-9 in Big 12) in scoring, at 13.6 points per game. He has blocked 65 shots this season and ranks second among Big 12 players in shooting percentage (57.7 pct.).
Williams, also a member of last year’s Big 12 All-Academic team, is averaging 2.2 points per game in a reserve role.
