West Virginia’s big second quarter trumps TCU’s strong finish

Tynice Martin and Teana Muldrow combined for 50 points and 22 rebounds as West Virginia held off TCU’s frantic finish for a 77-73 victory Wednesday night in a Big 12 Conference women’s basketball game.
TCU (12-15, 4-12 Big 12) started well, using an 11-2 run in the first quarter to grab a 16-14 lead. But West Virginia (19-9, 7-9) exploded for 29 points in the second quarter and carried a comfortable 43-35 lead at halftime.
TCU, down by as many as 14 points late in the third quarter, made a game of it by starting the final period with an 11-1 run to get within 60-58 with 6:03 to play.
But Martin hit a 3-pointer to quickly squash TCU’s momentum and start a 7-0 Mountaineer run that swelled the lead back to 67-58. Martin finished with 25 points.
TCU couldn’t climb back to within one possession until AJ Alix nailed her third 3-pointer with 26 seconds to play to make it 74-71. But West Virginia made 3 of 4 free throws after that to close out the game.
Alix led TCU with 21 points, five assists and four steals. Jada Butts added 18 points, including six in the final three minutes. TCU forced a season-high 22 turnovers by West Virginia.
TCU
16
19
12
26
—
73
West Virginia
14
29
16
18
—
77
TCU (12-15)—Moore 2-3 0-2 4, Alix 9-15 0-0 21, Butts 5-12 7-7 18, Ray 0-5 1-4 1, Thompson 2-7 2-2 7, Akomolafe 1-1 0-0 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Hellessey 0-0 0-0 0, Okonkwo 4-8 3-4 11, Willie 0-0 0-0 0, Rainey 0-1 0-0 0, Ramirez 4-11 1-1 9, Totals 27-63 14-20 73.
West Virginia (19-9)—Muldrow 7-11 9-10 25, Montgomery 2-2 1-2 5, Martin 10-21 3-4 25, Pardee 1-6 4-4 6, Ray 1-10 2-2 5, King 2-5 0-0 4, Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Brewer 1-4 0-0 3, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 26-62 19-22 77.
3-Point Goals—TCU 5-23 (Alix 3-6, Butts 1-3, Ray 0-3, Thompson 1-3, Okonkwo 0-1, Rainey 0-1, Ramirez 0-6), West Virginia 6-19 (Muldrow 2-2, Martin 2-6, Pardee 0-3, Ray 1-6, Brewer 1-2). Assists—TCU 8 (Alix 5), West Virginia 21 (Ray 8). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—TCU 26 (Okonkwo 9), West Virginia 49 (Muldrow 14). Total Fouls—TCU 19, West Virginia 18. A—2,147.
BIG 12 WOMEN’S STANDINGS
Conference
Overall
Team
Rec.
Pct.
Rec.
Pct.
Baylor
15-1
.938
26-2
.929
Texas
14-2
.875
21-6
.778
Oklahoma
12-4
.750
21-7
.750
Kansas State
10-6
.625
20-8
.714
West Virginia
7-9
.438
19-9
.679
Iowa State
7-9
.438
16-11
.593
Oklahoma State
5-11
.313
15-12
.556
TCU
4-12
.250
12-15
.444
Texas Tech
4-12
.250
12-15
.444
Kansas
2-14
.125
8-19
.296
Comments