TCU’s Washburn, Williams shine in reserve roles against OSU

TCU forward Chris Washburn received praised from coach Jamie Dixon and his teammates for his contributions off the bench in Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma State. Washburn, a senior, scored six points and grabbed a rebound in seven minutes of action during the 71-68 setback.
Dixon said Washburn got extra time because Karviar Shepherd was battling an illness and the South Grand Prairie graduate made the most of his opportunity. Washburn made all four shots he took, going 2-for-2 from the field and sinking both free throws he attempted.
“Chris made some big plays. He knocked down some big free throws when he got fouled, had a big offensive rebound and a putback,” Dixon said. “So we went with Wash down the stretch and he was good.”
TCU guard Kenrich Williams credited Washburn and fellow senior Michael Williams, who contributed six productive minutes in a reserve role, as being unsung contributors in TCU’s turnaround season.
“They bring energy off the bench and they work hard every day in practice,” Kenrich Williams said. “It’s expected. They came in and gave us good minutes, both Mike and Wash. They did a great job.”
