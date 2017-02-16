Three TCU hitters land on Golden Spikes Award watch list

TCU hitters Luken Baker, Evan Skoug and Elliott Barzilli were listed on the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the nation’s top amateur player.
TCU, Florida and Stanford each have three players on the list.
The No. 1-ranked Horned Frogs are the only Big 12 team with a candidate.
Fan nominations will be taken to add to the list beginning March 27, ending April 2. The midseason watch list will be announced April 12. The semifinalists and finalists will be announced in June, and the winner named on June 29.
Recent winners include Kris Bryant (2013), Trevor Bauer (2011), Bryce Harper (2010), Stephen Strasbourg (2009), Buster Posey (2008) and David Price (2007).
Baker, a sophomore from Spring, started all 67 games at designated hitter last season and led the Big 12 in batting average (.379), runs scored (59) and runs batted in (62). He hit seven of his 11 home runs in postseason games.
Skoug, a junior from Libertyville, Ill., started 61 games at catcher and hit .301 with a Big 12-leading 21 doubles and was 7-for-7 in stolen bases.
Barzilli, a junior from Los Angeles, started all 67 games at third base for TCU last season, hitting .339 with seven home runs and led the team with 14 stolen bases.
