TCU takes RPI tumble but still in March Madness projections

TCU absorbed a 10-spot drop in Thursday’s updated RPI rankings, hardly the type of late-season movement that is ideal in efforts to secure an at-large spot in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
But the good news for the Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-7 in Big 12) is that they remain a consensus No. 10 seed for the March Madness field, based on projected brackets posted in the wake of Wednesday’s 71-68 loss to Oklahoma State in Schollmaier Arena. The setback dropped TCU to No. 49 in the updated RPI rankings, which help set the tournament field, and gave the Frogs the sixth-best RPI among Big 12 teams seeking spots in the 68-team field.
TCU’s next three games are against league opponents ranked ahead of the Frogs in the latest RPI, starting with Saturday’s game at Iowa State (16-9, 8-5). That is why coach Jamie Dixon considers the upcoming stretch pivotal in helping the Frogs secure their first trip to March Madness since 1998.
“Obviously, we take a step backwards. Losing at home catches up with you,” Dixon said, reflecting on the home loss to OSU (17-9, 6-7) that allowed the Cowboys to sweep the season series. “This is one we’ve got to recover from. We’ve got to go and have a good performance at Iowa State.”
In projections updated Thursday by ESPN.com, CBSSports.com and USA Today, the Horned Frogs found themselves as a No. 10 seed headed toward a first-round game against a Big Ten opponent with a No. 7 seed: either Minnesota (USA Today) or Northwestern (ESPN.com, CBS.com). Dixon said the Frogs must improve defensively to turn the projection into reality, citing OSU’s 50.9 percent shooting percentage as the latest indicator.
“Our defense isn’t good enough to win against good teams. That caught us again,” Dixon said.
A week ago, TCU was projected as a No. 8 seed by USA Today. TCU also was not alone among Tarrant County teams in Thursday’s projections. UT Arlington (19-6, 9-3 in Sun Belt), the No. 41 team in Thursday’s updated RPI rankings, is a consensus No. 12 seed in Thursday’s primary bracket projections.
