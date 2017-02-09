TCU’s Miller, Parrish draw kudos for rebounding efforts

During recent weeks, TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon has pushed for more rebounding from the rotation spot typically shared by forward J.D. Miller and guard Brandon Parrish. But the two combined for a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) in Tuesday’s 62-61 victory over Texas Tech, helping the Frogs outrebound the Red Raiders, 35-28.
Parrish, a senior from Arlington Seguin who serves primarily as the team’s sixth man, grabbed six rebounds and scored six points in 14 minutes. Miller, the starter, had four rebounds to accompany his 15 points.
“I get on our two guys, J.D. and Brandon, about rebounding and they got 10 rebounds between the two of them,” Dixon said. “So that was huge for us. We got 21 points out of that spot. During our stretch when we weren’t playing well, that was a big factor. We weren’t getting the production we needed from that spot offensively, defensively or in rebounding.”
During a Jan. 23 game at Oklahoma State, Dixon opted to put Parrish in the lineup and have Miller come off the bench. But both players struggled in an 89-76 setback, combining for a 1-for-13 shooting performance from the field and grabbing only three rebounds. The past four games, Dixon has returned to his typical rotation and the Frogs are 3-1, including the team’s first three-game winning streak as a Big 12 member.
“I just made it a premium for me to stick my nose in there and get on the glass and help out (other teammates),” Parrish said before Thursday’s practice. “I figure if I can get at least four rebounds, that will help out on that end and take a load off some of the other guys.”
TCU (17-7, 6-5 in Big 12) returns to action Saturday against No. 6 Baylor (21-3, 8-3) in Waco (1 p.m., ESPNU).
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Comments