TCU’s Robinson shares Big 12 weekly newcomer honor

TCU guard Alex Robinson, a transfer from Texas A&M, shared Big 12 newcomer of the week honors Monday with Oklahoma State forward Lindy Waters for his efforts in victories during last week’s games.
Robinson, a sophomore from Mansfield Timberview, averaged 14.5 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game during a pair of pivotal wins for the Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-5 in Big 12) over Kansas State and Texas in men’s basketball. Robinson played all 45 minutes in the 86-80 overtime victory at Kansas State that broke the Frogs’ four-game losing streak, then added 17 points and eight assists during Saturday’s 78-63 win over Texas that allowed TCU to sweep the Longhorns in regular-season play for the first time in 30 years as fellow conference members.
Robinson is the third different TCU newcomer to be recognized this season by the Big 12 in their weekly honors, joining freshmen guards Jaylen Fisher (Nov. 16) and Desmond Bane (Dec. 27). TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky received player of the week honors on Jan. 16. The Frogs return to action Tuesday against Texas Tech (16-7, 4-6) in Schollmaier Arena (8 p.m., ESPNEWS).
Iowa State guard Deonte Burton was selected as the Big 12 player of the week after scoring 29 points, grabbing eight rebounds and collecting six steals during Saturday’s 92-89 victory over Kansas that broke the Jayhawks’ 51-game home winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse.
