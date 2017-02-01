TCU, Williams overcome Kansas State in overtime

JD Miller scored 18 points, Vladimir Brodziansky had 17 and Kenrich Williams hit two 3-pointers in overtime as TCU defeated Kansas State 86-80 on Wednesday night.
Williams opened the overtime scoring with a 3-pointer and his big shot with 1:48 to play after a trey by KSU’s Xavier Sneed made it 83-77 with 1:48 to play.
The Wildcats closed it to 3 with 25 seconds to go after Wesley Iwundu had a dunk and made 1 of 2 free throws on the next possession but Alex Robinson made two free throws at 15 seconds and after a KSU missed, Jaylen Fisher made a free throw with six seconds left.
Robinson and Fisher had 12 points each for the Horned Frogs (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) and Williams had 11 and 10 rebounds.
Kamau Stokes had 21 points and Sneed 19 for the Wildcats (15-7, 4-5).
Brodziansky’s jumper with 25 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 73 and then he blocked a shot but Stokes, who got the ball back but couldn’t get a last shot to fall.
Notable
▪ The win by TCU breaks a four-game losing streak for the Horned Frogs.
▪ The Frogs outrebounded Kansas State, 33-31, and are now 14-3 on the season when grabbing more boards
▪ Jamie Dixon is now 18-8 all-time in games that go into overtime.
▪ TCU recorded its first victory over the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kan., since Mar. 10, 1999 when the Frogs won 72-71.
▪ TCU had six players score in double-figures for the second time this season. The other occasion came in the very first game of the season when TCU defeated St. Thomas 82-64.
▪ TCU’s 10 3-pointers tied a season high set Dec. 21 against Bradley.
▪ The Wildcats are on a season high-three game losing streak after Wednesday’s loss.
Up next
TCU will host Texas on Saturday; Kansas State travels to Baylor on Saturday.
TCU (15-7): Miller 7-10 0-1 18, Brodziansky 7-9 3-4 17, K.Williams 4-9 0-0 11, Robinson 4-14 3-3 12, Fisher 4-7 2-3 12, Shepherd 3-4 5-6 11, Washburn 0-3 1-2 1, B.Parrish 1-4 0-0 2, Bane 1-2 0-0 2, M.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 14-19 86.
KANSAS ST. (15-7): Johnson 6-7 2-3 14, Wade 0-5 2-2 2, Iwundu 4-9 2-6 10, Stokes 5-15 6-6 21, Brown 3-8 0-0 7, Maurice 2-4 1-2 5, Sneed 4-4 8-9 19, Ervin 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 21-28 80.
Halftime—Kansas St. 39-35. End Of Regulation—Tied 73. 3-Point Goals—TCU 10-17 (Miller 4-5, K.Williams 3-4, Fisher 2-3, Robinson 1-2, B.Parrish 0-3), Kansas St. 9-20 (Stokes 5-9, Sneed 3-3, Brown 1-4, Ervin 0-1, Wade 0-3). Fouled Out—Johnson, Miller. Rebounds—TCU 32 (K.Williams 9), Kansas St. 30 (Sneed, Stokes 5). Assists—TCU 19 (Robinson 7), Kansas St. 21 (Stokes 7). Total Fouls—TCU 22, Kansas St. 22.
