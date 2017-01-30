TCU builds recruiting class to 17 with Fullerton JC tight end

Christian Williams, a junior college tight end from Fullerton (Calif.) College, became the 17th commitment to the TCU football recruiting class for 2017 on Sunday, HornedFrogsBlitz reported.
Williams, 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, had been committed to Fresno State. Fullerton was ranked as the national junior college champion in 2016 after being selected No. 1 or co-No. 1 in final rankings.
During the 2016 season, Williams had 22 catches for 392 yards and 5 touchdowns, according to HornedFrogsBlitz.
TCU is listed as having commitments from 14 high school players and three junior college players as National Signing Day, when commitments can be made binding, approaches on Wednesday.
Earlier Sunday, the Horned Frogs received commitments from two high school players, wide receiver/athlete Nijeel Meeking of Farmerville (La.) Union Parish and safety Kerry Johnson of Spring Westfield in north suburban Houston.
The Frogs lose only eight scholarship seniors from their 2016 roster, which will lower the number of 2017 signees as TCU fills the NCAA limit of 85 total scholarships.
Comments