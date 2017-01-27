TCU football lands Katy defensive tackle over Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Katy High School defensive tackle Corey Bethley, a three-star recruit, announced Friday on his Twitter account that he had committed to play football at TCU.
Bethley is 6-foot-2, 302 pounds, according to recruiting website 247Sports, but is listed at 6-1 and around 270 by other recruiting websites. He had been recruited heavily by Texas A&M and Oklahoma, part of his final three along with the Horned Frogs.
He gives the Horned Frogs 14 commitments from high school players going into Wednesday’s National Signing Day, the first day oral pledges can be made binding.
