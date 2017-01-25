TCU savors NCAA statement opportunity in Big 12-SEC Challenge

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon says he likes the idea of a nonconference game in January, which the Horned Frogs will play Saturday against Auburn as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge, to break up a stretch of 18 conference games to conclude the regular season.
Dixon said a win by the Horned Frogs (14-6) over Auburn (13-7) in Schollmaier Arena could benefit the team in efforts to land an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament because it should boost the team’s RPI rating.
“At first, the coaches didn’t like it being during conference play. I actually like it being in the conference season,” Dixon said, noting that a strong showing by Big 12 teams during Saturday’s 10 games might move the league past the ACC in this year’s rankings of the nation’s top conferences. “Obviously, we’re 1 and 2 with the ACC (in league RPI rankings). Maybe we can move ahead of them. With 10 games, we probably can. I think it’s a big weekend for us.”
TCU guard Desmond Bane said the Frogs, after a day off Tuesday, should be mentally refreshed and ready to end their three-game losing streak.
“I think we’re a pretty strong team mentally,” Bane said. “We’re sticking together. We’re going to keep battling and we’re going to figure this thing out.”
