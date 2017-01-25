TCU’s Dixon: starting lineup is back in flux

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon left open the possibility of further tweaks to his starting lineup in Saturday’s game in Schollmaier Arena against Auburn (5 p.m., ESPNU) after a Monday switch did not energize the offense in a 89-76 loss at Oklahoma State.
Guard Brandon Parrish, a senior from Arlington Seguin who has served primarily as the team’s sixth man this season, made his second start of the year against the Cowboys in place of forward J.D. Miller. But Parrish scored only one point, going 0-for-6 from the floor, during the loss. Miller, who logged 21 minutes in a reserve role, was 1-for-7 from the floor.
Parrish contributed 15 points off the bench in the team’s 84-77 win over Iowa State on Jan. 14 but has struggled in recent games, along with Miller.
“We need more at that spot,” Dixon said. “You can look at the numbers and see. You can’t hide from that fact. We’re looking at some different things. We’ve got to get more production, rebounding wise and defensive wise, as well as the numbers.”
Dixon has used multiple starting lineups this season. But Monday’s tweak was his first since using the same five starters for 10 consecutive games.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Comments