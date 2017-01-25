TCU not pouting about recent shooting woes, losing streak

It’s been a quarter-century since Tom Hanks, as manager of the Rockford Peaches in A League of Their Own, famously assured movie audiences that, “There’s no crying in baseball.”
As of Wednesday, TCU point guard Alex Robinson stressed there is no pouting inside the Horned Frogs’ locker room, per edict of new men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon. Not even in the wake of a three-game losing streak that has dropped the Frogs’ record to 14-6 heading into Saturday’s game against Auburn (13-7) as part of this week’s Big 12-SEC Challenge.
After Monday’s 89-76 loss at Oklahoma State, Robinson said Dixon offered plenty of “corrective criticism” aimed at getting TCU back on the winning track when the teams meet in Schollmaier Arena (5 p.m., ESPNU).
“He’s made that clear that it’s corrective criticism and not something that you should pout about,” Robinson said. “He’s definitely got us on the right track.”
Were some Frogs feeling a bit of self-pity after the team’s first taste of extended adversity following a 14-3 start?
“I feel like, maybe some people wanted to. But coach Dixon is not having that,” Robinson said. “He’s a great leader. If there was any pouting, it quickly went out the door. The team is ready to take on Auburn now.”
Dixon stressed TCU must improve its shooting from the perimeter, which has included a combined effort of 20-for-78 from three-point range (25.7 pct.) during losses to OSU, Texas Tech and No. 5 Baylor that comprise the current slide.
“We’ve put our offense in place with the thought that the 3-point shot was going to be a big part of it,” Dixon said. “To be honest with you, it’s let us down the last three games. There’s no other way to put it.”
Robinson, a transfer from Texas A&M, noted a shift in mindset during recent struggles when compared to a year ago when TCU finished 12-21 under former coach Trent Johnson.
“Last year, I felt like everybody was just kind of content with everything,” said Robinson, who practiced with the team last season but was unable to play in games under NCAA transfer rules. “This year, coach Dixon doesn’t allow us to be content with anything. He keeps pushing us and driving us to be more successful. He never lets us get down.”
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
