TCU football adds 315-pound defensive tackle to commit list

TCU has added some beef on defense, with the commitment of junior college defensive tackle Ezra Tu’ua, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle from Los Angeles Harbor College.
“Excited to say I officially committed to TCU! Sorry for any future inquiries. TCU is my next home!” Tu’ua wrote on his Twitter account. He went to high school in Anchorage, Alaska.
The Horned Frogs were susceptible to the rush at times in a 6-7 season in 2016, giving up 334 yards to Oklahoma State and 336 to Kansas State in late-season losses.
TCU has two other defensive tackle commitments: George Ellis (6-2, 287 pounds) from Plantation, Fla., and Tyreece Lott (6-2, 265) from Ardmore, Okla.
Lott reportedly made a visit over the weekend to Oklahoma, with the Sooners just having lost a defensive tackle recruit to Oregon. Three-star, 295-pounder Austin Faoliu, from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., chose the Ducks over OU at the Polynesian Bowl all-star game.
OU has a defensive tackle commit in three-star Zacchaeus McKinney from Weatherford.
National Signing Day, when oral commitments can first becoming binding, is Feb. 1.
Excited to say I officially committed to TCU! Sorry for any future inquiries. TCU is my next home! #CarterBoys17 @TCUCoachP @CoachZTCU pic.twitter.com/1V5ytx94Ep— Ezra Tu'ua (@EzraTuua44) January 24, 2017
Comments