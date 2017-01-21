TCU women try to pull up their Big 12 bootstraps against Kansas

Wins in the Big 12 are coming at a premium for the TCU women’s basketball team, making Sunday’s game against Kansas at Schollmaier Arena more important than it would appear on paper.
Kansas (6-12, 0-7 Big 12) and TCU (9-9, 1-6) have just one combined conference win, and if the Horned Frogs are going to scratch their way back into the middle of the Big 12 pack, they need to start now. They have 11 Big 12 games remaining before the Big 12 tournament.
TCU has five players averaging between nine and 12 points per game, but just two who average more than five rebounds, Jordan Moore (6.4) and Amy Okonkwo (5.3). That makes it difficult for opposing teams to key defensively on one or two primary scorers, but it also means that the Frogs often find themselves behind on the glass, especially in conference play.
TCU is minus-4 in rebounding differential this season, and minus-12.7 against Big 12 opponents. That means extra possessions for the opponents, which could be the difference in having five players score between nine and 12 points per game, and those same five players averaging closer to 12 to 15 points per game.
Extra possessions are especially valuable to TCU, which is second in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting (39.1 percent).
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
TCU women vs. Kansas
6 p.m. Sunday, FSSW
