Jamie Dixon says rally at Tech shows TCU is ‘going to fight’

TCU coach Jamie Dixon did not walk away discouraged after Wednesday night’s loss at Texas Tech.
If anything, his confidence in the Horned Frogs grew.
“I think our guys are ready to make a statement in the conference,” he told reporters Thursday before practice. “Obviously, we’re coming off a loss, but I thought even that game, that loss, provided a statement that we’re going to come back, we’re going to fight, and we did that. And we had some adversity, and we battled through that.”
TCU trailed 39-25 in the first half but opened the second half with a 12-0 run to lead 45-44. The teams were tied 64-64 with 4:50 left before six straight TCU misses helped Tech pull away for a 75-69 victory.
We’re here to win games and make people uncomfortable. I don’t want them to be comfortable playing TCU.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon
“We’re here to win games and make people uncomfortable,” Dixon said. “I don’t want them to be comfortable playing TCU. I think that’s become a thing of the past. They’ve got to know we’re coming in. If they get up, we’re going to fight back like we did last night. We’re going to battle through foul trouble and adversity and still find ways. That’s what we have to show, and that’s what we have shown.”
The Frogs also left encouraged by their resilience.
“We’re down 14, 15 — a lot of things aren’t going our way,” senior guard Brandon Parish said. “You might say the foul count didn’t favor us. We weren’t really shooting it well, either. To see us manage to come back on the road like that, put ourselves back in the game, it just goes to show. It’s still early in the season. We’re a young team in that position now. Fifteen, sixteen games into conference, I like our chances.”
TCU faces Baylor next in a 7 p.m. tip on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments