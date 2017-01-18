TCU women doomed by Kansas State’s third-quarter run in road loss

Breanna Lewis scored 21 points and had four blocks, Kindred Wesemann hit five 3-pointers to become ranked fifth in school history with 232 career 3s, and No. 22 Kansas State used a big third quarter on Wednesday night win its fourth straight, beating TCU 74-63.
Tied at 27 at halftime after making only 1 of 6 from behind the arc, Wesemann made three 3s, Kaylee Page added another, and Kansas State opened the third quarter with a 14-3 run. Wesemann hit her fourth 3 — surpassing the 230 career 3s by Kimberly Dietz (2004-08) — and the Wildcats led 52-40 at the end of the third.
TCU closed to 62-56 on Jada Butts’ two free throws, but Shaelyn Martin made a three-point play and the Wildcats led by 10 with 1:23 to go.
Amy Okonkwo scored 13 points to lead TCU (9-9, 1-6 Big 12), which had 13 steals.
Wesemann finished with 18 points and three steals and the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2) outscored the Horned Frogs 38-26 in the paint.
TCU led 12-6 on a 3 by Amber Ramirez, but Page hit a 3, Lewis made a jumper amid a 7-4 run and the Wildcats trailed 16-13 at the end of the first quarter. Kansas State was up 27-22 after Lewis’ layup, but TCU’s Ramirez hit her third 3 to tie it at 27 at halftime.
The Horned Frogs next play host to Kansas at 6 p.m. Sunday.
TCU
16
11
13
23
—
63
Kansas St.
13
14
25
22
—
74
TCU (9-9)—Okonkwo 5-9 3-4 13, Thompson 4-10 3-4 12, Ramirez 4-11 0-0 11, Moore 2-5 5-6 9, Butts 1-9 5-6 7, Ray 2-9 0-0 6, Akomolafe 1-3 3-4 5, Alix 0-7 0-0 0, Christian 0-0 0-0 0, Willie 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-63 19-24 63.
Kansas St. (15-4)—Lewis 9-11 3-4 21, Wesemann 5-12 3-4 18, Willock 5-8 0-2 10, Martin 2-4 4-5 8, Middlebrook 1-5 4-6 6, Page 2-7 0-0 6, Williams 1-1 1-1 3, Goth 1-2 0-0 2, Sheble 0-2 0-0 0, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-52 15-22 74.
3-Point Goals—TCU 6-22 (Ramirez 3-7, Ray 2-5, Thompson 1-4, Alix 0-3, Butts 0-3), Kansas St. 7-17 (Wesemann 5-11, Page 2-6). Assists—TCU 10 (Ray 3), Kansas St. 22 (Goth 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—TCU 33 (Moore 8), Kansas St. 38 (Lewis 9). Total Fouls—TCU 22, Kansas St. 18. A—4,735.
Comments