TCU’s Williams lauds crowd for its impact on win over Iowa State

TCU guard Kenrich Williams said the energy from Saturday’s announced crowd of 6,564 in Schollmaier Arena (capacity: 6,700) played a role in helping the Horned Frogs knock off Iowa State, 84-77, to secure the team’s first victory over the Cyclones in 20 years.
It marked the second-largest home crowd of the season, eclipsed only by the 6,579 that attended the team’s 86-80 loss to then-No. 3 Kansas on Dec. 30. With students back in school this weeks, TCU officials are hoping to record their first official sellout of the season during Saturday’s home game against Baylor (7 p.m., ESPNU). The Bears (16-1, 4-1) were ranked No. 1 in last week’s AP poll, with a fresh set of rankings due later today.
“It was great. I mean, I’m new to that. I want to thank everyone for coming out and, hopefully, the next home game will be the same way,” Williams said after Saturday’s contest. “They really helped us down the stretch. You could definitely sense it. It was real loud and everyone was into it. That’s what it’s all about.”
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Comments