TCU matches fastest start in men’s basketball program history

TCU’s 14-3 record under first-year men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon matches the fastest start by any Horned Frogs’ team in program history. The Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 in Big 12) are one of eight teams in school history to begin a season with a 14-3 mark through its first 17 games.
No team has posted a better mark through 17 games than 14-3.
TCU plays Wednesday at Texas Tech (13-4, 2-3) in efforts to move closer to the best start by any team in school history. That occurred in 1951-52, when the Frogs reached the 23-3 mark under coach Buster Brannon before posting a 24-4 season record. The last TCU team to open with a 14-3 mark was the 2014-15 squad coached by Trent Johnson, Dixon’s predecessor. After reaching the 14-3 mark, those Frogs went on a seven-game losing streak and posted an 18-15 finish.
In the last 65 years, only four TCU teams have started 14-3 or better and Dixon has been involved with two of them. As a player, Dixon was a senior on the 1986-87 team that opened with an 18-3 mark under coach Jim Killingsworth before capping the season with a 24-7 record that included a Southwest Conference championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance. The Frogs’ 76-60 victory over Marshall in the first game of the 1987 NCAA Tournament remains the program’s last victory during March Madness.
