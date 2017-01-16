TCU’s Brodziansky earns Big 12 player of week honor

TCU forward Vladimir Brodzianksy was selected Monday as the Big 12 men’s basketball player of the week, the first Horned Frog to receive the honor this season.
Brodziansky, a 6-foot-11 junior, averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game in victories over Texas and Iowa State that lifted TCU (14-3, 3-2 in Big 12) above the .500 mark in league play for the first time at any point in any season during the school’s five years of conference membership. Brodziansky made 20-of-28 shots from the field (71.4 pct.) during the two contests, including an 11-for-14 performance in Saturday’s 84-77 victory over Iowa State that included his first 3-pointer of the season.
Brodziansky’s 25 points against the Cyclones (11-5, 3-2) allowed TCU to secure its first victory over Iowa State in 20 years during the same week that the Frogs knocked off Texas, 64-61, to claim the school’s first win in Austin in 30 years. After the win over Iowa State, Brodziansky deflected credit to his guards for getting the ball to him in good position coming off screens.
“My teammates are finding me in great spots. I’ve just got to finish,” Brodziansky said. “I think we are doing a great job of team basketball, of sharing the ball.”
A pair of freshmen, Kansas guard Josh Jackson and Texas forward Jarrett Allen, shared Big 12 newcomer of the week honors. Although Brodziansky was TCU’s first player of the week recipient this season, two different Frogs have earned newcomer honors this season: freshman guards Jaylen Fisher (Nov. 16) and Desmond Bane (Dec. 27).
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Comments