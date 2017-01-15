Report, source: Former Cal coach Sonny Dykes joining TCU staff

Sonny Dykes, fired last week by Cal as head coach, will join the TCU staff, according to a tweet by Jeremy Clark of HornedFrogBlitz.co, and a source said it would be as an offensive analyst.
Sources tell me that former Cal HC Sonny Dykes is headed to #TCU. Role undetermined at this point— Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB) January 15, 2017
Dykes was head coach at California from 2013 to 2016, fired Jan. 8. He is a former Texas Tech and Arizona assistant and was head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2010 to 2012. As a head coach, he was 41-45.
His role on the offensive staff is likely as a sounding board for new offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, who is taking over that position after Doug Meacham left for the same job at Kansas. Cumbie served as co-offensive coordinator with Meacham for three years, but this will be Cumbie’s first offensive coordinator job.
Offensive analyst is not a coaching position as determined by the NCAA, so it does not count against the 10-assistant limit. Analysts cannot coach or recruit.
