TCU football staff brings Arizona State assistant back home

Chris Thomsen, who served as offensive line coach at Arizona State for the past four seasons, is leaving the desert and going to TCU to join the staff of football coach Gary Patterson.
The Arizona Republic reported that Thomsen is returning to his alma mater, where he played football and baseball, for an as yet undetermined role with the Horned Frogs.
TCU co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham left last week for a position with Kansas.
Before joining Arizona State, Thomsen was head coach at Abilene Christian from 2005-11. His teams won two Lone Star Conference championships and reached the postseason in six of seven seasons.
He spent one year as an offensive line coach at Texas Tech and was the Red Raiders’ interim head coach in the 2012 Meineke Car Care Bowl of Texas after head coach Tommy Tuberville resigned to become head coach at Cincinnati. When the new regime came to Lubbock, Thomsen moved to Arizona State and joined the staff of Todd Graham, former Allen High School coach.
As a player, Thomsen was a tight end on TCU’s football team for three seasons (1988-90).
He played one season (1991) with the baseball team and earned All-America and All-Southwest Conference honors after slugging 21 home runs and hitting .373. Thomsen was chosen TCU’s Male Athlete of the Year in 1991.
He was a 17th round draft pick (463rd overall) of the Oakland Athletics in 1991. He played two years as a first baseman in their minor league system before retiring. He went back to college, played one more year of football at Abilene Christian and earned second-team All-American honors.
